Truist Financial Corp Acquires 32,568 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $19,005,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

