Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $96.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.81.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

Welltower stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

