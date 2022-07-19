Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Yangarra Resources Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $2.08 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.
About Yangarra Resources
