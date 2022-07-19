Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $2.08 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

