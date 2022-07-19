Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

