Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

