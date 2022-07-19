NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NUVSF opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

