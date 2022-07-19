Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.12 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

