MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAMTF opened at 12.28 on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of 12.12 and a fifty-two week high of 15.34.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

