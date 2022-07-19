Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

