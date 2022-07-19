WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.71

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and traded as low as $39.18. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 116,976 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,470.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

