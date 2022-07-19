Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $334,541,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

