Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.68

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.68 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 73.14 ($0.87). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 192,612 shares traded.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The company has a market capitalization of £156.02 million and a P/E ratio of 434.26.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

