Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

PFBC opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

