Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 53.9% in June

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,989.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,363,043 shares in the company, valued at $52,553,151.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 40,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 431,626 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

