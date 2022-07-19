Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.29

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.03. Prada shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.