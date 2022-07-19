Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $8.98. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 9,200 shares changing hands.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
