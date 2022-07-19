Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,834,536 shares changing hands.

Gfinity Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a market cap of £11.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

