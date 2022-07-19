Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Drops By 37.4%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 123,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

