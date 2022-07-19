Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZWS stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

