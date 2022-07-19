TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 559,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading

