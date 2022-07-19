TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 559,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
