Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.72.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS stock opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.19.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.7499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

