Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$12.25 price target on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.39 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$9.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

