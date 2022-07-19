Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$12.25 price target on the stock.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.39 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$9.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Featured Articles
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.