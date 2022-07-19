Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 3.5 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 581,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,619.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,152 shares of company stock worth $145,109. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

