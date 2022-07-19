U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $27,291.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,070.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

