Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$86.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.06.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$55.22 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.7799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

