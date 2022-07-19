PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 30.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $796,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $522,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.