Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.96

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and traded as low as $29.75. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 2,533,955 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000.
