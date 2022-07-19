Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

