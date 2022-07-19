Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
NASDAQ TRMR opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.