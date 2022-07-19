Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $374,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

