Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

