Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$5.47 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$356.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$219.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.3351064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

