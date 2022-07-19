Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.28.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

