Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.00.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ opened at C$19.49 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.90 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 364.00%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

