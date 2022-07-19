Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Decreases By 25.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

