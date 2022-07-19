Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Drops By 26.9%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 847,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.