Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.54.

WCP opened at C$8.83 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,891,021.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $641,758 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

