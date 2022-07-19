Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Head-To-Head Review

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00

Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 137.28%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Integral Ad Science -14.03% -5.60% -3.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kanzhun and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.36 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.97 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.67 -$52.44 million ($0.34) -28.65

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kanzhun. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Kanzhun on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

