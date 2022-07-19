Analysts Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

