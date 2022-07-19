Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

TVTX stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Insider Activity

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.