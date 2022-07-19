Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codexis Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Codexis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $3,093,000.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $444.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

