Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $444.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.90.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
