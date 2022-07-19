Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $6.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

