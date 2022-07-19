Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300.83 ($3.60).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.30) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 400 ($4.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hunting Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.85. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.26). The firm has a market cap of £334.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

