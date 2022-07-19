AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $144.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

