Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $144.10

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.3 %

AME stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

