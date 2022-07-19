Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $71.18

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

