Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $41.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Insider Activity at Adient
In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
Adient Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adient (ADNT)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.