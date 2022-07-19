Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $41.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Adient by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adient by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

