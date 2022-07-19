Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $80.58

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

