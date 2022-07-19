Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $119.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,000 shares of company stock worth $48,552,660. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.