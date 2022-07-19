Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

