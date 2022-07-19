Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $195.08

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.18. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.